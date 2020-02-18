See All Infectious Disease Medicine Doctors in Winston Salem, NC
Dr. Adwait Silwal, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Adwait Silwal, MD

Infectious Disease Medicine
3.0 (2)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Adwait Silwal, MD

Dr. Adwait Silwal, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Infectious Disease. They graduated from TRIBHUVAN UNIVERSITY / INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center, Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center, Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center and Novant Health Medical Park Hospital.

Dr. Silwal works at Novant Health Forsyth Internal Medicine in Winston Salem, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Silwal's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health Forsyth Internal Medicine
    1381 WESTGATE CENTER DR, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (336) 571-7970

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Bacterial Sepsis
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Mycobacterial Lung Infection
Bacterial Sepsis
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Mycobacterial Lung Infection

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Bacterial Sepsis Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis Chevron Icon
Cryptococcosis Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Histoplasmosis Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Salmonella Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Sepsis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sepsis
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Silwal?

    Feb 18, 2020
    Dr. Silwal is professional, knowledgeable, and compassionate. I would definitely recommend him. He has a very calm demeanor and always takes time to address issues and questions.
    — Feb 18, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Adwait Silwal, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Adwait Silwal, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Silwal to family and friends

    Dr. Silwal's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Silwal

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Adwait Silwal, MD.

    About Dr. Adwait Silwal, MD

    Specialties
    • Infectious Disease Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi and Nepalese
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Male
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1114181419
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • TRIBHUVAN UNIVERSITY / INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Infectious Disease
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center
    • Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center
    • Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
    • Novant Health Medical Park Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Adwait Silwal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Silwal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Silwal has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Silwal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Silwal works at Novant Health Forsyth Internal Medicine in Winston Salem, NC. View the full address on Dr. Silwal’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Silwal. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Silwal.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Silwal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Silwal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.