Overview of Dr. Adwoa Opoku-Boateng, MD

Dr. Adwoa Opoku-Boateng, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Loma Linda University|Loma Linda University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Banner Desert Medical Center, Chandler Regional Medical Center, Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center and Mercy Gilbert Medical Center.



Dr. Opoku-Boateng works at Arizona Premier Surgery in Scottsdale, AZ with other offices in Chandler, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.