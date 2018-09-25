Dr. Adwoa Opoku-Boateng, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Opoku-Boateng is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adwoa Opoku-Boateng, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Adwoa Opoku-Boateng, MD
Dr. Adwoa Opoku-Boateng, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Loma Linda University|Loma Linda University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Banner Desert Medical Center, Chandler Regional Medical Center, Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center and Mercy Gilbert Medical Center.
Dr. Opoku-Boateng's Office Locations
Arizona Premier Surgery8415 N Pima Rd Ste 280, Scottsdale, AZ 85258 Directions (480) 245-4425Thursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Arizona Premier Surgery575 W Chandler Blvd Ste 120, Chandler, AZ 85225 Directions (480) 245-4425Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Desert Medical Center
- Chandler Regional Medical Center
- Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center
- Mercy Gilbert Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I would totally recommed Dr Opoku to anyone I know, she not only has the best bed side manners, she is a wonderful doctor. she explaned and answered all of the questions me and my family had about my surgery.
About Dr. Adwoa Opoku-Boateng, MD
- General Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Duke U Hosp Ctr-Duke U|Endocrine Surgery|Medical College Of Wisconsin|University of Wisconsin / Madison
- Ochsner Clinic Foundation
- Ochsner Clinic Foundation
- Loma Linda University|Loma Linda University School Of Medicine
- General Surgery
Dr. Opoku-Boateng works at
