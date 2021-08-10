Overview of Dr. Ae Cha, MD

Dr. Ae Cha, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Suwanee, GA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Northeastern Ohio Universities College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Emory Johns Creek Hospital and Northside Hospital Forsyth.



Dr. Cha works at Upper Valley Women's Center in Suwanee, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Ovarian Cysts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.