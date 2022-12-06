Overview

Dr. Aeisha Rivers, MD is a Breast Surgical Oncology Specialist in Miramar, FL. They specialize in Breast Surgical Oncology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Miramar, Memorial Hospital West, Memorial Hospital Pembroke and Memorial Regional Hospital.



Dr. Rivers works at Memorial Cancer Institute in Miramar, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.