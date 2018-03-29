Dr. Khachatrian has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Aelita Khachatrian, MD
Overview of Dr. Aelita Khachatrian, MD
Dr. Aelita Khachatrian, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Mission Hills, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE.
Dr. Khachatrian's Office Locations
Rinaldi Surgery Center LLC14901 Rinaldi St Ste 315, Mission Hills, CA 91345 Directions (818) 838-6716
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
When I heard Dr. K left Dr. Cohn's office, I literally cried for a few days and get teary eyed thinking of her departure. She was the ONLY MD in years that gave me hope that we would figure out my true medical condition, with a clear plan of action. Now I've returned to feeling like a number. I'm hoping one day I'm able to track D.r Khachatrian down. She was so compassionate, knowledgeable, and determined to obtain a proper diagnosis for me, in turn overall better health. I really miss her!
About Dr. Aelita Khachatrian, MD
- Rheumatology
- 12 years of experience
- English, Armenian
- 1306137476
Education & Certifications
- ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khachatrian accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khachatrian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khachatrian has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Fibromyalgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khachatrian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Khachatrian speaks Armenian.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Khachatrian. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khachatrian.
