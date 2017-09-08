Overview of Dr. Aeri Kang, MD

Dr. Aeri Kang, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Brea, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Loyola U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence St. Jude Medical Center.



Dr. Kang works at St Jude Heritage Dermatology Lab #1 in Brea, CA with other offices in Yorba Linda, CA and Fullerton, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.