Dr. Aeron Wickes, MD is accepting new patients
Dr. Aeron Wickes, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Aeron Wickes, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California San Diego Medical Center and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Poway, Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido and Palomar Medical Center Escondido.
Dr. Wickes works at
Sabre Springs Office12650 Sabre Springs Pkwy Ste 201, San Diego, CA 92128
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Palomar Medical Center Poway
Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido
Palomar Medical Center Escondido
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Aetna
Anthem Blue Cross
Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
Anthem Blue Cross Life and Health Insurance Company
Beech Street (Multiplan)
Blue Cross Blue Shield
Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
Blue Shield of California
CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Cigna
Coventry Health Care
First Health
Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
Health Net
Health Net of California
Humana
Medicare
MultiPlan
PHCS
Sharp Health Plan
Tricare
UnitedHealthCare
UnitedHealthcare of California
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Family Medicine
39 years of experience
English
NPI: 1306804380
University Of California San Diego Medical Center
Dr. Wickes has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wickes accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Wickes using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Wickes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Wickes works at
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Wickes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wickes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wickes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.