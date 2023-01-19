Overview of Dr. Afeefa Chaudhry, MD

Dr. Afeefa Chaudhry, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lewisville, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD PEDAGOGICA Y TECNOLOGICA DE COLOMBIA / FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS DE LA SALUD - ESCUELA DE MED and is affiliated with Medical City Lewisville and Texas Health Heb.



Dr. Chaudhry works at Medical City Lewisville in Lewisville, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.