Dr. Afif Hentati, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Evanston, IL. They specialize in Neurology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Faculte De Medecine De Sfax and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital, Glenbrook Hospital, Highland Park Hospital and Skokie Hospital.



Dr. Hentati works at NorthShore University HealthSystem in Evanston, IL with other offices in Glenview, IL. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Multiple Sclerosis (MS) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.