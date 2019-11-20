Dr. Afif Hentati, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hentati is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Afif Hentati, MD
Overview of Dr. Afif Hentati, MD
Dr. Afif Hentati, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Evanston, IL. They specialize in Neurology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Faculte De Medecine De Sfax and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital, Glenbrook Hospital, Highland Park Hospital and Skokie Hospital.
Dr. Hentati's Office Locations
NorthShore University HealthSystem1000 Central St Ste 880, Evanston, IL 60201 Directions (847) 570-2570
NorthShore University HealthSystem2180 Pfingsten Rd # 2000, Glenview, IL 60026 Directions (847) 570-2570
Hospital Affiliations
- Evanston Hospital
- Glenbrook Hospital
- Highland Park Hospital
- Skokie Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very knowledgeable, patiently listens and cares and assures you of his diagnosis and treatment outcomes. I strongly recommend Dr. Hentati for neurological disorders. I came from Baltimore, MD just for this and I am very satisfied and happy.
About Dr. Afif Hentati, MD
- Neurology
- 39 years of experience
- English, Arabic and French
- 1417008483
Education & Certifications
- McGaw Medical Center
- University Hospitals In Tunisia
- University Hospitals Of Sfax
- Faculte De Medecine De Sfax
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hentati has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hentati accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hentati has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hentati works at
Dr. Hentati has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Multiple Sclerosis (MS), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hentati on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hentati speaks Arabic and French.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Hentati. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hentati.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hentati, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hentati appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.