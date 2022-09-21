Overview

Dr. Afolabi Idowu, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Madison, AL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LAGOS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Huntsville Hospital.



Dr. Idowu works at Apex Family Medicine in Madison, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.