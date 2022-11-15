Overview

Dr. Afonso Ribeiro, MD is a Gastroenterological Surgery Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They graduated from Universidade Federal do Rio de Janeiro, Rio de Janerio, Brazil and is affiliated with Memorial Regional Hospital.



Dr. Ribeiro works at Memorial Division of Head and Neck Surgical Oncology in Hollywood, FL with other offices in Pembroke Pines, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.