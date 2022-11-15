See All General Surgeons in Hollywood, FL
Dr. Afonso Ribeiro, MD

Gastroenterological Surgery
4.2 (16)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Afonso Ribeiro, MD is a Gastroenterological Surgery Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They graduated from Universidade Federal do Rio de Janeiro, Rio de Janerio, Brazil and is affiliated with Memorial Regional Hospital.

Dr. Ribeiro works at Memorial Division of Head and Neck Surgical Oncology in Hollywood, FL with other offices in Pembroke Pines, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

  1. 1
    Memorial Division of Surgical Oncology
    1150 N 35th Ave Ste 670, Hollywood, FL 33021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 869-5677
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Memorial Division of Surgical Oncology
    601 N Flamingo Rd Ste 301, Pembroke Pines, FL 33028 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 869-5679
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Hiatal Hernia
Colon Cancer Screening
Wireless pH Testing
Hiatal Hernia
Colon Cancer Screening
Wireless pH Testing

Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine) Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Scan Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
pH Probe Chevron Icon
Screening Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endoanal Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Esophageal Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Endoscopy Chevron Icon
ERCP (Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography) Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Mallory-Weiss Syndrome Chevron Icon
Stomal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Better Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Corporate Medical Network (CMN)
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida
    • Dimension Health
    • First Health
    • Florida Health Administrators
    • Fortified Provider Network
    • Freedom Health
    • Global Health Care Network
    • Humana
    • Magellan Complete Care
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Memorial Healthcare System
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Neighborhood Health Plan
    • PHCS
    • Preferred Medical Plan
    • Prime Health Services
    • Quality Health Management (QHM)
    • Simply Healthcare
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Sunshine Health
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Afonso Ribeiro, MD

    • Gastroenterological Surgery
    • English, Portuguese and Spanish
    • Male
    • 1861424814
    Education & Certifications

    • Mayo Clinic|U Miami
    • U Miami, Jackson Meml Hosp
    • U Miami
    • Universidade Federal do Rio de Janeiro, Rio de Janerio, Brazil
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Memorial Regional Hospital

