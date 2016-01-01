See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Wilmington, DE
Dr. Afroza Sultana, MD

Internal Medicine
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Afroza Sultana, MD

Dr. Afroza Sultana, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Wilmington, DE. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Marshall University.

Dr. Sultana works at Wilmington Veterans Administration Medical Center in Wilmington, DE. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sultana's Office Locations

  1. 1
    V A Medical Center - Wilmington Delaware
    1601 Kirkwood Hwy, Wilmington, DE 19805 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (302) 994-2511

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    About Dr. Afroza Sultana, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1417988171
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Marshall University
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Afroza Sultana, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sultana is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sultana has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sultana works at Wilmington Veterans Administration Medical Center in Wilmington, DE. View the full address on Dr. Sultana’s profile.

    Dr. Sultana has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sultana.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sultana, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sultana appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

