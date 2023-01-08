Overview

Dr. Afsar Waraich, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Aiken, SC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Dow Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Aiken Regional Medical Centers.



Dr. Waraich works at Palmetto Gastroenterology and Hepatololgy PA in Aiken, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Abdominal Pain, Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.