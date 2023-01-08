See All Gastroenterologists in Aiken, SC
Super Profile

Dr. Afsar Waraich, MD

Gastroenterology
4.4 (116)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Afsar Waraich, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Aiken, SC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Dow Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Aiken Regional Medical Centers.

Dr. Waraich works at Palmetto Gastroenterology and Hepatololgy PA in Aiken, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Abdominal Pain, Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Palmetto Gastroenterology and Hepatololgy PA
    103 Gregg Ave Nw, Aiken, SC 29801 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (803) 226-0799

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Aiken Regional Medical Centers

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Abdominal Pain
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Abdominal Pain
Diverticulitis, Intestinal

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Cholelithiasis Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Cyclic Vomiting Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Diverticular Diseases Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Fecal Incontinence Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Helicobacter Pylori Gastrointestinal Tract Infection Chevron Icon
Hemochromatosis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
IBS Associated With Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Characterized by Constipation Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome With Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Liver Diseases and Disorders Chevron Icon
Mallory-Weiss Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mesenteric Panniculitis Chevron Icon
Microscopic Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Non-Neonatal Jaundice Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Disease Chevron Icon
Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Proctitis Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Rapid Gastric Emptying Chevron Icon
Short Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Whipple's Disease Chevron Icon
Wilson's Disease Chevron Icon
Zollinger-Ellison Syndrome Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 116 ratings
    Patient Ratings (116)
    5 Star
    (92)
    4 Star
    (5)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (5)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Jan 08, 2023
    Having moved to Aiken in 2020, I was due for endoscopy and colonoscopy procedures and was referred to Dr. Waraich by my primary. Firstly, this is the first time I have ever had these procedures done in the climate of a medical office vs a hospital. It might as well have been a hospital, it all ran with precision and teamwork. As all of us will admit, a colonoscopy is not a procedure we want but understand the need for it. Dr. Waraich and his team of professionals were wonderful throughout the entire process . All the staff members are high-skilled in their specific area and perform exceptionally. If you need to find a Gastroenterologist, then this is the place to come for outstanding care. I am exceptionally pleased with the service provided by Dr. Waraich and his professional team members.
    Susan R., Aiken, SC — Jan 08, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Afsar Waraich, MD
    About Dr. Afsar Waraich, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1497719975
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Mt Sinai School Of Med
    Medical Education
    • Dow Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Afsar Waraich, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Waraich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Waraich has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Waraich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Waraich works at Palmetto Gastroenterology and Hepatololgy PA in Aiken, SC. View the full address on Dr. Waraich’s profile.

    Dr. Waraich has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Abdominal Pain, Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Waraich on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    116 patients have reviewed Dr. Waraich. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Waraich.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Waraich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Waraich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.