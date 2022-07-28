Overview of Dr. Afser Shariff, MD

Dr. Afser Shariff, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Toledo, OH. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS and is affiliated with Mercy Health - St. Charles Hospital, Mercy Health - St. Vincent Medical Center and ProMedica Toledo Hospital.



Dr. Shariff works at ENT Physicians Inc in Toledo, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Postnasal Drip, Sinusitis and Chronic Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.