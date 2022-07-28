Dr. Afser Shariff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shariff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Afser Shariff, MD
Overview of Dr. Afser Shariff, MD
Dr. Afser Shariff, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Toledo, OH. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS and is affiliated with Mercy Health - St. Charles Hospital, Mercy Health - St. Vincent Medical Center and ProMedica Toledo Hospital.
Dr. Shariff's Office Locations
Ent Physicians Inc4640 W Alexis Rd, Toledo, OH 43623 Directions (419) 474-9324
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Health - St. Charles Hospital
- Mercy Health - St. Vincent Medical Center
- ProMedica Toledo Hospital
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shariff?
Dr. Shariff took care of my adult son's tonsils and adenoids. The recovery time was much less than expected. Dr. Shariff took the time to answer all of our questions and was very informative. I was beyond pleased with him.
About Dr. Afser Shariff, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1114920378
Education & Certifications
- HENRY FORD HOSPITAL
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shariff has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shariff accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shariff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shariff has seen patients for Postnasal Drip, Sinusitis and Chronic Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shariff on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Shariff. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shariff.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shariff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shariff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.