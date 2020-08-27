Dr. Afshin Adhami, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Adhami is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Afshin Adhami, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Afshin Adhami, MD
Dr. Afshin Adhami, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Montebello, CA. They completed their residency with UCLA Olive View Hospital
Dr. Adhami works at
Dr. Adhami's Office Locations
-
1
Vistasol Dental Group1000 W Whittier Blvd, Montebello, CA 90640 Directions (323) 346-0555
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.
How was your appointment with Dr. Adhami?
Dr. Ahdami has been my doctor for some years now. He is very professional and friendly to his patients. When I believe that I was having the initial signs and symptoms of covid-19, Dr. Ahdami responded quickly to my call and ordered me antibiotics and steroid medications which curtailed the worsening of the disease!. I applaud Dr. Ahdami's proactiveness and quick implementation of treatment! this showed that Dr. Ahdami is knowledgeable and very up to date on Covid treatment. We love him and his staff.
About Dr. Afshin Adhami, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English, Arabic and Persian
- 1104991686
Education & Certifications
- UCLA Olive View Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Adhami has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Adhami accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Adhami has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Adhami works at
Dr. Adhami speaks Arabic and Persian.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Adhami. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Adhami.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Adhami, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Adhami appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.