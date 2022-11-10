Dr. Afshin Arianjam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Arianjam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Afshin Arianjam, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Afshin Arianjam, MD
Dr. Afshin Arianjam, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Pomona, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Southern California, Keck School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Casa Colina Hospital, Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center and San Antonio Regional Hospital.
Dr. Arianjam works at
Dr. Arianjam's Office Locations
-
1
PREMIER Orthopaedic & Trauma Specialists160 E Artesia St Ste 255, Pomona, CA 91767 Directions (909) 596-4346Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Casa Colina Hospital
- Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center
- San Antonio Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Health Net
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Arianjam?
Today I am 6 months after reverse shoulder replacement and had my second follow up visit. I can’t tell you it’s been easy but after over 5 months of physical therapy it’s getting better. Dr. Arianjam took time today to check my shoulder, answered my questions, and ordered another xray and further physical therapy to continue my recovery. Very professional and encouraging.
About Dr. Afshin Arianjam, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 14 years of experience
- English, Persian and Spanish
- 1013222066
Education & Certifications
- Sports Medicine at Kaiser Permanente of Southern California
- San Francisco Orthopedic Residency Program
- University Of Southern California, Keck School Of Medicine
- University Of Southern California
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Arianjam has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Arianjam accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Arianjam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Arianjam works at
Dr. Arianjam has seen patients for Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Arianjam on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Arianjam speaks Persian and Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Arianjam. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arianjam.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Arianjam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Arianjam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.