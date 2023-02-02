Overview of Dr. Afshin Ashfaei, MD

Dr. Afshin Ashfaei, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Redondo Beach, CA. They graduated from School of Medicine Tehran University of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance and Torrance Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Ashfaei works at Providence Medical Inst Lttle in Redondo Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.