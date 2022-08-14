Overview of Dr. Afshin Bahador, MD

Dr. Afshin Bahador, MD is an Oncology Specialist in San Diego, CA. They graduated from University Of Southern California and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido, Palomar Medical Center Poway, Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla, Sharp Coronado Hospital and Sharp Grossmont Hospital.



Dr. Bahador works at Mercy Physicians Medical Group in San Diego, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecologic Cancer, Ovarian Cancer and Peritoneal Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.