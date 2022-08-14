See All Oncologists in San Diego, CA
Dr. Afshin Bahador, MD

Oncology
3.8 (47)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Afshin Bahador, MD

Dr. Afshin Bahador, MD is an Oncology Specialist in San Diego, CA. They graduated from University Of Southern California and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido, Palomar Medical Center Poway, Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla, Sharp Coronado Hospital and Sharp Grossmont Hospital.

Dr. Bahador works at Mercy Physicians Medical Group in San Diego, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecologic Cancer, Ovarian Cancer and Peritoneal Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bahador's Office Locations

  1. 1
    South Coast Gynecologic Oncology
    3390 Carmel Mountain Rd Ste 130, San Diego, CA 92121 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido
  • Palomar Medical Center Poway
  • Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla
  • Sharp Coronado Hospital
  • Sharp Grossmont Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Salpingo-Oophorectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • GENERAL
    • Health Net
    • Health Net of California
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Self Pay
    • Sharp Health Plan
    • Sliding Scale
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 47 ratings
    Patient Ratings (47)
    5 Star
    (31)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Aug 14, 2022
    The best! Professional,
    Sylvia legerton — Aug 14, 2022
    About Dr. Afshin Bahador, MD

    • Oncology
    • English, Arabic, Persian and Spanish
    • 1316963713
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Southern California
    • University Of Southern California
    • University Of Southern California
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Afshin Bahador, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bahador is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bahador has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bahador has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bahador works at Mercy Physicians Medical Group in San Diego, CA. View the full address on Dr. Bahador’s profile.

    Dr. Bahador has seen patients for Gynecologic Cancer, Ovarian Cancer and Peritoneal Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bahador on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    47 patients have reviewed Dr. Bahador. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bahador.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bahador, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bahador appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

