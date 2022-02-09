See All Sleep Medicine Doctors in Tucson, AZ
Dr. Afshin Emami, MD

Sleep Medicine
2.7 (39)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Afshin Emami, MD

Dr. Afshin Emami, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from LONG ISLAND COLLEGE HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF NURSING and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's Hospital and St. Mary's Hospital.

Dr. Emami works at Valley ENT in Tucson, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Emami's Office Locations

    Valley Ent PC
    395 N Silverbell Rd Ste 201, Tucson, AZ 85745 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 792-2170
    Az Gastroenterology Ltd
    1980 W Hospital Dr Ste 201, Tucson, AZ 85704 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 792-2170
    Carondelet St. Mary's Hospital
    1601 W Saint Marys Rd, Tucson, AZ 85745 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 792-2170
    Carondelet Foothills Surgery Center
    2220 W Orange Grove Rd, Tucson, AZ 85741 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 877-5660

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Joseph's Hospital
  • St. Mary's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sleep Apnea
Sleep Study
Sleep Apnea
Sleep Study

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 39 ratings
    Patient Ratings (39)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (20)
    Feb 09, 2022
    Since I need injections every 4 months in my vocal cords, I am grateful he does it quickly, accurately and painlessly, every time!!
    Susan Margolis — Feb 09, 2022
    About Dr. Afshin Emami, MD

    • Sleep Medicine
    • 25 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1639123714
    Education & Certifications

    • LONG ISLAND COLLEGE HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF NURSING
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
