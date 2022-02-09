Dr. Afshin Emami, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Emami is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Afshin Emami, MD
Overview of Dr. Afshin Emami, MD
Dr. Afshin Emami, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from LONG ISLAND COLLEGE HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF NURSING and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's Hospital and St. Mary's Hospital.
Dr. Emami works at
Dr. Emami's Office Locations
Valley Ent PC395 N Silverbell Rd Ste 201, Tucson, AZ 85745 Directions (520) 792-2170
Az Gastroenterology Ltd1980 W Hospital Dr Ste 201, Tucson, AZ 85704 Directions (520) 792-2170
Carondelet St. Mary's Hospital1601 W Saint Marys Rd, Tucson, AZ 85745 Directions (520) 792-2170
Carondelet Foothills Surgery Center2220 W Orange Grove Rd, Tucson, AZ 85741 Directions (520) 877-5660
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph's Hospital
- St. Mary's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Since I need injections every 4 months in my vocal cords, I am grateful he does it quickly, accurately and painlessly, every time!!
About Dr. Afshin Emami, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- 25 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- LONG ISLAND COLLEGE HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF NURSING
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Emami has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Emami accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Emami has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Emami works at
Dr. Emami speaks Spanish.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Emami. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Emami.
