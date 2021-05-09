Overview

Dr. Afshin Eslami, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Folsom, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Tehran Medical University and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital of Sacramento.



Dr. Eslami works at Jasdeep S Bal MD A Professional Medical Corporation in Folsom, CA with other offices in Sacramento, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Obesity, Incisional Hernia and Sleeve Gastrectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.