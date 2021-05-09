Dr. Afshin Eslami, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eslami is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Afshin Eslami, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Afshin Eslami, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Folsom, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Tehran Medical University and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital of Sacramento.
Jasdeep S Bal MD A Professional Medical Corporation1737 Creekside Dr, Folsom, CA 95630 Directions (916) 932-0315
Mercy Hospital of Folsom1650 Creekside Dr, Folsom, CA 95630 Directions (800) 677-4491
Aesthetic Physicians of California Inc PC1750 Howe Ave Ste 500, Sacramento, CA 95825 Directions (916) 978-1087
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Hospital of Sacramento
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Health Net
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Western Health Advantage
Such an Amazing Dr! Very caring I’m so glad I was referred to him!
- General Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English, Persian
- 1174648034
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- University Of Maryland
- Tehran Medical University
