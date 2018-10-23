Dr. Afshin Farzadmehr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Farzadmehr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Afshin Farzadmehr, MD
Overview
Dr. Afshin Farzadmehr, MD is a Dermatologist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 820 S Alvarado St, Los Angeles, CA 90057 Directions (310) 271-1133
- 2 18182 US Highway 18 Ste 105, Apple Valley, CA 92307 Directions (310) 271-1133
- 3 1669 W Avenue J Ste 308, Lancaster, CA 93534 Directions (310) 271-1133
-
4
Surgery Center of Beverly Hills1125 S Beverly Dr Ste 600, Los Angeles, CA 90035 Directions
- 5 9555 Foothill Blvd Ste C, Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91730 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- PHP-Physicians Health Plan
- Principal Life
Ratings & Reviews
I recently had a chin lipo procedure with amazing outcome...I couldnt ask for anything better. He is a God sent
About Dr. Afshin Farzadmehr, MD
- Dermatology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1255465670
Education & Certifications
- American Board of Cosmetic Surgery
- Chas R Drew University Med and Science
- David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles
