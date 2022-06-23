Overview of Dr. Afshin Gabayan, MD

Dr. Afshin Gabayan, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Oncology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.



Dr. Gabayan works at Beverly Hills Cancer Center in Beverly Hills, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia and Vitamin B12 Deficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.