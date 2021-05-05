See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Irvine, CA
Dr. Afshin Gerayli, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Afshin Gerayli, MD

Pain Medicine
3.0 (25)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Afshin Gerayli, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Irvine, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo and Saddleback Medical Center.

Dr. Gerayli works at Mission Hills Surgical Center in Irvine, CA with other offices in Laguna Hills, CA and Mission Viejo, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Pain Medicine Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Howard Dedes, MD
Dr. Howard Dedes, MD
3.9 (26)
View Profile
Dr. Khyber Zaffarkhan, DO
Dr. Khyber Zaffarkhan, DO
4.5 (70)
View Profile
Dr. Afshin Mashoof, MD
Dr. Afshin Mashoof, MD
4.8 (276)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Pain specialists of Orange County IRVINE
    35 Creek Rd, Irvine, CA 92604 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 297-3838
  2. 2
    Pain Specialists of Orange County
    24953 Paseo de Valencia Ste 3, Laguna Hills, CA 92653 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 855-7560
  3. 3
    Mission Hills Surgical Center
    25982 Pala Ste 280, Mission Viejo, CA 92691 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 297-3838

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo
  • Saddleback Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Acute Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Spinal Injections Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Gerayli?

    May 05, 2021
    I can't thank Dr. Gerayli enough. I owe him the use of my arm ... and my life back. In 2007 he was the ONLY doctor who properly addressed me and diagnosed me with a very rare disorder called CRPS or RSD. He was/is spot on! My life was in a dark, dark place from unmanageable, ruthless pain. I was mentally and physically exhausted. I was unable to sleep, eat, and cried in pain morning, noon and night. Finally, I had found Dr. Gerayli! My HERO, My savoir! As the story ends, Dr. Gerayli walks into the room, as I sat holding my limp, plastic, baby doll arm and hand, he took one look and said: "Oh, you have a rare condition called RSD." What is RSD, I asked? In 2007, that's what they called it. It's Reflux Syndrome Dystrophy. Today, it's known as CRPS, Complex Regional Pain Syndrome. Look at the rsds org site Dr. Gerayli proposed we do an outpatient Steralite Ganglen block, right NOW! Right there and then, NOW! It worked! Dr. Gerayli, you're a saint, a HERO, and I'll be forever in your debt
    Grateful — May 05, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Afshin Gerayli, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Afshin Gerayli, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Gerayli to family and friends

    Dr. Gerayli's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Gerayli

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Afshin Gerayli, MD.

    About Dr. Afshin Gerayli, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Persian and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1205878568
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • UC San Francisco
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • UC San Diego
    Residency
    Internship
    • U C S D Medical Center - Hillcrest
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • UCLA
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Afshin Gerayli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gerayli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gerayli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gerayli has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gerayli on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Gerayli. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gerayli.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gerayli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gerayli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Afshin Gerayli, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.