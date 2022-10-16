Dr. Afshin Khodabakhsh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khodabakhsh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Afshin Khodabakhsh, MD
Overview of Dr. Afshin Khodabakhsh, MD
Dr. Afshin Khodabakhsh, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.
Dr. Khodabakhsh works at
Dr. Khodabakhsh's Office Locations
-
1
Beverly Hills Institute of Ophthalmology416 N Bedford Dr Ste 300, Beverly Hills, CA 90210 Directions (310) 273-2333Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Sharper Vision Centers A Medical Group Inc450 N Bedford Dr Ste 110, Beverly Hills, CA 90210 Directions (310) 550-7888
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Khodabakhsh?
Dr. Khodabakhsh is amazing let’s put it this way I had cataracts in my left eye I had a -23 vision. my left die he remove the Cataracs provided me with Lasik now I am at a -4 and I can actually see this man is amazing humble kind sweet professional honest and very excellent at his job. I highly recommend Dr. Khodabakhsh believe me I guarantee you will not be disappointed no pain involved whatsoever don’t have second thoughts just reach out to Dr. Khodabakhsh make an appointment get a consultation and you’ll be totally satisfied I highly recommend Dr. Khodabakhsh. Thank you so much for bringing back my confidence I feel more comfortable driving. My vision in my left eye is improving every day.
About Dr. Afshin Khodabakhsh, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1306957329
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khodabakhsh has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khodabakhsh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khodabakhsh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khodabakhsh works at
Dr. Khodabakhsh has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Stye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khodabakhsh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Khodabakhsh speaks Arabic.
60 patients have reviewed Dr. Khodabakhsh. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khodabakhsh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khodabakhsh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khodabakhsh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.