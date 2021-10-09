Overview of Dr. Afshin Mashoof, MD

Dr. Afshin Mashoof, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in Fountain Valley, CA. They specialize in Pain Management, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center and Orange Coast Medical Center.



Dr. Mashoof works at Center for Advanced Orthopedics and Sports Medicine in Fountain Valley, CA with other offices in Cerritos, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.