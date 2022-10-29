See All Plastic Surgeons in San Ramon, CA
Dr. Afshin Parhiscar, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.1 (30)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Afshin Parhiscar, MD

Dr. Afshin Parhiscar, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in San Ramon, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with San Ramon Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Parhiscar works at Afshin Parhiscar, MD in San Ramon, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Parhiscar's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Afshin Parhiscar, MD
    5601 Norris Canyon Rd, San Ramon, CA 94583 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (925) 380-6655

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • San Ramon Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Skin Cancer
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Skin Cancer

Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Botox® for Severe Underarm Sweating when Antiperspirants Fail Chevron Icon
Breast Atrophy Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Treatment Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Body Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Breast Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Buttock Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Face Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Jaw Fracture Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Orbital Fracture Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma of Head, Face, and Neck Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Medicare
    • Neighborhood Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Oct 29, 2022
    Hands down the best doctor I’ve met. Super professional and results are top tier.
    Diana — Oct 29, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Afshin Parhiscar, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Persian and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1720047053
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • SUNY Health Science Center Brooklyn
    Internship
    • SUNY Health Science Center at Brooklyn
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Afshin Parhiscar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parhiscar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Parhiscar has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Parhiscar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Parhiscar works at Afshin Parhiscar, MD in San Ramon, CA. View the full address on Dr. Parhiscar’s profile.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Parhiscar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parhiscar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Parhiscar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Parhiscar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

