Overview of Dr. Afshin Veiseh, MD

Dr. Afshin Veiseh, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - Los Angeles and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.



Dr. Veiseh works at Shawn Veiseh M.D in Beverly Hills, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.