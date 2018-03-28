Dr. Afshin Veiseh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Veiseh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Afshin Veiseh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Afshin Veiseh, MD
Dr. Afshin Veiseh, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - Los Angeles and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.
Dr. Veiseh works at
Dr. Veiseh's Office Locations
-
1
Executive Physical Program8900 Wilshire Blvd Ste 360, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Directions (310) 209-2098
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
The best Doctor I’ve ever been to. Beyond smart he’s got an amazing bedside manner
About Dr. Afshin Veiseh, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1205807146
Education & Certifications
- Ucla-Wadsworth Va Med Ctr
- University of California School of Medicine - Los Angeles
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Veiseh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Veiseh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Veiseh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Veiseh works at
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Veiseh. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Veiseh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Veiseh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Veiseh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.