Dr. Ghaemi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Afshine Ghaemi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Afshine Ghaemi, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Carmichael, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Ross University, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Sutter Roseville Medical Center and UC Davis Medical Center.
Dr. Ghaemi works at
Locations
-
1
Dignity Health Woodland Clinic6555 Coyle Ave, Carmichael, CA 95608 Directions (916) 536-3500
-
2
Uc Davis Medical Group1620 E Roseville Pkwy Ste 200, Roseville, CA 95661 Directions (206) 356-5815
Hospital Affiliations
- Sutter Roseville Medical Center
- UC Davis Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- BPS Healthcare
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Covered California
- First Health
- Health Net
- Health Payors Organization
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Joint Benefit Trust
- Managed Care Administrators, Inc.
- MultiPlan
- Networks By Design
- Pacific Foundation for Medical Care
- Pacific Health Alliance
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Western Health Advantage
- York Risk Services
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ghaemi?
Dr. Ghaemi, is a phenomenal human being and doctor. If any patient had a bad experience with him l, I’d bet my life it’s not coming from Dr. Ghaemi. He is the epitome of superb doctor, he’s compassionate, caring, kind, patient & very sensitive to his patients needs. He has integrity, he’s professional & flexible & does everything in his power to care for his patients with ultimate compassion. Dr. Ghaemi has a great sense of humor & his temperament was always the same & he always had a positive attitude at every appointment. I was his patient for many years. Dr. Ghaemi listens intently to your medical concerns & makes you feel that he sincerely cares about you as his patient. He’s also very easy to understand from a doctor/ patient perspective. I would recommend him to anyone, from any culture or ethnic background. He is one of the best doctor I’ve ever had in my life. I can’t begin to describe just how special he is as a doctor, any patient would be fortunate to have him.
About Dr. Afshine Ghaemi, MD
- Family Medicine
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1720080815
Education & Certifications
- University of Alabama|University of Virginia
- Ross University, School Of Medicine
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ghaemi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ghaemi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ghaemi works at
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Ghaemi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ghaemi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ghaemi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ghaemi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.