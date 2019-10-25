Overview

Dr. Aftab Ahmad, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Humble, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SIND / CHANDKA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Kingwood.



Dr. Ahmad works at Aftab Ahmad, MD in Humble, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.