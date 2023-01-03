Overview of Dr. Aftab Khan, MD

Dr. Aftab Khan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Davenport, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Mundial Dominicana, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Heart Of Florida and Adventhealth Orlando.



Dr. Khan works at Davenport Medical Center in Davenport, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.