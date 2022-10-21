Dr. Aftab Patni, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patni is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aftab Patni, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Aftab Patni, MD
Dr. Aftab Patni, MD is a Neurotology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Neurotology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurotology. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando and Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida.
Dr. Patni's Office Locations
Nemours Children's Hospital6535 Nemours Pkwy Ste 108, Orlando, FL 32827 Directions (407) 650-7715
The Ear, Nose, Throat & Plastic Surgery Associates44 W Michigan St, Orlando, FL 32806 Directions (407) 422-4921
The Ear, Nose, Throat & Plastic Surgery Associates107 The Hermits Trl, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701 Directions (407) 834-9120
The Ear, Nose, Throat & Plastic Surgery Associates133 Benmore Dr Ste 100, Winter Park, FL 32792 Directions (407) 644-4883
The Ear, Nose, Throat & Plastic Surgery Associates400 Celebration Pl # A120, Celebration, FL 34747 Directions (407) 422-4921
The Ear, Nose, Throat & Plastic Surgery Associates2000 Fowler Grove Blvd Fl 3, Winter Garden, FL 34787 Directions (407) 614-0500
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
- Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
My son suffered with chronic ear issues for many years and we had trouble finding a doctor that could help him. I went for a second opinion at Nemours and they sent us straight to Dr. Patni. My son needed multiple surgeries and all were very successful and we can’t thank Dr. Patni enough. He is a brilliant surgeon and a great person and I highly recommend him!
About Dr. Aftab Patni, MD
- Neurotology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1043214307
Education & Certifications
- Michigan Ear Institute
- University Of Illinoois At Chicago
- University of Illinois at Chicago
- University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
- Neurotology and Otolaryngology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patni has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patni accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patni has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patni has seen patients for Otitis Media, Vertigo and Dizziness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patni on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
47 patients have reviewed Dr. Patni. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patni.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patni, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patni appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.