Overview of Dr. Aftab Patni, MD

Dr. Aftab Patni, MD is a Neurotology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Neurotology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurotology. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando and Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida.



Dr. Patni works at Nemours Children s Hospital in Orlando, FL with other offices in Altamonte Springs, FL, Winter Park, FL, Celebration, FL and Winter Garden, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Otitis Media, Vertigo and Dizziness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.