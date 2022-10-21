See All Otologists / Neurotologists in Orlando, FL
Dr. Aftab Patni, MD

Neurotology
4.5 (47)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Aftab Patni, MD

Dr. Aftab Patni, MD is a Neurotology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Neurotology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurotology. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando and Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida.

Dr. Patni works at Nemours Children s Hospital in Orlando, FL with other offices in Altamonte Springs, FL, Winter Park, FL, Celebration, FL and Winter Garden, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Otitis Media, Vertigo and Dizziness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Patni's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Nemours Children's Hospital
    6535 Nemours Pkwy Ste 108, Orlando, FL 32827 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 650-7715
  2. 2
    The Ear, Nose, Throat & Plastic Surgery Associates
    44 W Michigan St, Orlando, FL 32806 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 422-4921
  3. 3
    The Ear, Nose, Throat & Plastic Surgery Associates
    107 The Hermits Trl, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 834-9120
  4. 4
    The Ear, Nose, Throat & Plastic Surgery Associates
    133 Benmore Dr Ste 100, Winter Park, FL 32792 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 644-4883
  5. 5
    The Ear, Nose, Throat & Plastic Surgery Associates
    400 Celebration Pl # A120, Celebration, FL 34747 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 422-4921
  6. 6
    The Ear, Nose, Throat & Plastic Surgery Associates
    2000 Fowler Grove Blvd Fl 3, Winter Garden, FL 34787 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 614-0500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventhealth Orlando
  • Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Otitis Media
Vertigo
Dizziness
Treatment frequency



Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Repair (Tympanoplasty) Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Cochlear Implant Insertion Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Ear Tube Placement Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Abscess
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Adenoidectomy Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Big Ears Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Big Ears
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Cleft Palate Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
CyberKnife®, Cranial (Stereotactic Radiosurgery, Cranial) incl. Gamma Knife and LINAC Photon Beam Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Ear Surgery Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
ENT Surgery Chevron Icon
Excision of Parotid, Sublingual, or Submandibular Gland Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Surgery Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Labyrinthitis Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy - Laryngotomy - Laryngectomy - Pharyngolaryngectomy - Pharyngectomy Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy and Laryngotomy Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Perilymph Fistula (PLF) Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Sinus Surgery Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Radiosurgery Chevron Icon
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat TMJ
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 47 ratings
    Patient Ratings (47)
    5 Star
    (39)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Oct 21, 2022
    My son suffered with chronic ear issues for many years and we had trouble finding a doctor that could help him. I went for a second opinion at Nemours and they sent us straight to Dr. Patni. My son needed multiple surgeries and all were very successful and we can’t thank Dr. Patni enough. He is a brilliant surgeon and a great person and I highly recommend him!
    Ambrey Williams — Oct 21, 2022
    About Dr. Aftab Patni, MD

    • Neurotology
    • 26 years of experience
    • English
    • 1043214307
    Education & Certifications

    • Michigan Ear Institute
    • University Of Illinoois At Chicago
    • University of Illinois at Chicago
    • University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
    • Neurotology and Otolaryngology
