Dr. Aftabahmed Shaikh, MD

Internal Medicine
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
48 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Aftabahmed Shaikh, MD

Dr. Aftabahmed Shaikh, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from HANDS-ON THERAPY SCHOOL OF MASSAGE and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center.

They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Shaikh's Office Locations

  1. 1
    30 Saint James Pl, Brooklyn, NY 11205
(718) 622-6025

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Maimonides Medical Center

    Jun 28, 2021
    He is a great caring doctor who has a beautiful family and wonderful bedside manner. I went to his small quiet office for more than twenty years when I lived in NY. It was only a move to another state that prevents me from going back.
    M. Boyce — Jun 28, 2021
    About Dr. Aftabahmed Shaikh, MD

    Specialties
    Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    48 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    1851478234
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    HANDS-ON THERAPY SCHOOL OF MASSAGE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

