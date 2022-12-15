Dr. Afton Chavez Cobb, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chavez Cobb is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Afton Chavez Cobb, MD
Overview
Dr. Afton Chavez Cobb, MD is a Mohs Micrographic Surgery Specialist in Jackson, WY.
Dr. Chavez Cobb works at
Locations
-
1
Western Wyoming Dermatology - Jackson12770 PO Box, Jackson, WY 83001 Directions (307) 284-5060Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chavez Cobb?
Dr. Cobb is a very pleasant and very knowledgeable dr. I’ll be going back.
About Dr. Afton Chavez Cobb, MD
- Mohs Micrographic Surgery
- English
- Female
- 1942662788
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chavez Cobb has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Chavez Cobb using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Chavez Cobb has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chavez Cobb works at
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Chavez Cobb. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chavez Cobb.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chavez Cobb, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chavez Cobb appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.