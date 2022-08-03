Dr. Thomas has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Afton Thomas, DO
Overview of Dr. Afton Thomas, DO
Dr. Afton Thomas, DO is a Rheumatology Specialist in Baltimore, MD.
University of Maryland Pediatric Associates PA22 S Greene St, Baltimore, MD 21201 Directions (410) 328-5196Monday8:30am - 4:30pmSaturday8:30am - 4:30pmSunday8:30am - 4:30pm
Einstein Healthcare Network5501 Old York Rd, Philadelphia, PA 19141 Directions (215) 456-6500
University of Maryland Rehabilitation & Orthopaedic Institute2200 Kernan Dr, Baltimore, MD 21207 Directions (410) 448-6398Tuesday7:00am - 6:00pmThursday7:00am - 6:00pm
University of Maryland Orthopaedics Associates P.A.351 W Camden St Ste 501, Baltimore, MD 21201 Directions (410) 448-6400
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Dr. Thomas was recommended to me by the top Rheumatologist at Johns Hopkins.
- Rheumatology
- English
- 1689054389
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Dr. Thomas accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Thomas. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thomas.
