Dr. Agapito Racoma, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Agapito Racoma, MD
Dr. Agapito Racoma, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from CEBU INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans.
Dr. Racoma's Office Locations
- 1 889 S Rainbow Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89145 Directions (702) 396-8834
Spring Mountain Treatment Center7000 Spring Mountain Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89117 Directions (702) 873-2400
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
I have Bipolar II and anxiety. Both of these went undiagnosed for 13 years despite seeing every psychiatrist in Las Vegas. Dr Racoma diagnosed me the first time I saw him. I am so thankful to God the He has brought Dr. Racoma into my life. Dr. Racoma not only saved my life, he gave me a life worth living. Dr. Racoma is one of the rare Dr’s who makes a point of getting to know you. He asks me about specific details in my life that I have shared with him...all without looking at a chart. He cares.
About Dr. Agapito Racoma, MD
- Psychiatry
- 40 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- CEBU INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Racoma has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Racoma accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Racoma has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Racoma. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Racoma.
