Dr. Agatha Critchfield, MD

Maternal-Fetal Medicine
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Agatha Critchfield, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Lexington, KY. 

Dr. Critchfield works at Baptist Health Medical Group Maternal Fetal Medicine in Lexington, KY with other offices in Louisville, KY and Madisonville, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Fetal Cardiac Monitoring, Pregnancy Ultrasound and Gestational Diabetes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Baptist Health Medical Group Maternal Fetal Medicine
    1700 Nicholasville Rd Ste 703, Lexington, KY 40503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Baptist Health Medical Group Maternal Fetal Medicine
    3900 Kresge Way Ste 46, Louisville, KY 40207 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Baptist Health Medical Group Maternal Fetal Medicine
    800 HOSPITAL DR, Madisonville, KY 42431 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Health Louisville
  • Baptist Health Lexington

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Screening Chevron Icon
Amniocentesis Chevron Icon
C-Section Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Agatha Critchfield, MD

    • Maternal-Fetal Medicine
    • English
    • 1639336019
    Education & Certifications

    • Addiction Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Agatha Critchfield, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Critchfield is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Critchfield has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Critchfield has seen patients for Fetal Cardiac Monitoring, Pregnancy Ultrasound and Gestational Diabetes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Critchfield on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Critchfield has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Critchfield.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Critchfield, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Critchfield appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

