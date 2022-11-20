Overview

Dr. Agathe Franck, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with University Medical Center of El Paso.



Dr. Franck works at INTEGRATIVE PRIMARY CARE OF EL PASO in El Paso, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.