Overview of Dr. Agdel Colon, MD

Dr. Agdel Colon, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / MAYAGUEZ CAMPUS and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center.



They frequently treat conditions like Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders, Drug-Induced Mental Disorders and Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.