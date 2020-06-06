See All Vascular Surgeons in Brooklyn, NY
Super Profile

Dr. Ageliki Vouyouka, MD

Vascular Surgery
5.0 (5)
Map Pin Small Brooklyn, NY
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Ageliki Vouyouka, MD

Dr. Ageliki Vouyouka, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University of Athens / College of Medicine / School of Health Science National &amp; Kapodistrian|University of Athens / College of Medicine / School of Health Science National &amp;amp; Kapodistrian and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital, Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai Morningside and Mount Sinai Queens.

Dr. Vouyouka works at Mount Sinai Doctors Long Island in Brooklyn, NY with other offices in Long Island City, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis, Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Venous Insufficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Vouyouka's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Mount Sinai Doctors Long Island
    300 Cadman Plz W Fl 17, Brooklyn, NY 11201
  2. 2
    Mount Sinai Doctors Long Island City
    4604 31st Ave Ste B, Long Island City, NY 11103

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Venous Insufficiency
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Venous Insufficiency

Treatment frequency



Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Embolism Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Embolism
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Arteriovenostomy for Renal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Shunt Creation Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Iliac Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Bypass Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Varicose Vein Procedure Chevron Icon
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Air and Gas Embolism Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Repair, Open or Repair of Arterial Aneurysm, Open Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Fistula Repair Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Stent Placement Chevron Icon
Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Dialysis Access Procedures Chevron Icon
Embolectomy, Thrombectomy, or Vessel Exploration Chevron Icon
Endovascular Repair of Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Endovascular Repair of Aorta Chevron Icon
Endovascular Repair of Visceral Aorta Chevron Icon
Lymphedema Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Removal of Arteriovenous Shunt for Renal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Revision of Arteriovenous Shunt for Renal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Thromboendarterectomy or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Vascular Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

Insurance Accepted

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 06, 2020
    Dr. Vouyouka is amazing. She may be a bit direct for some but I need that in my doctor. She performed potentially life-saving surgery some years ago after presenting very clearly described options. Follow up has been great. I greatly respect her medical competence.
    WB — Jun 06, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Dr. Ageliki Vouyouka, MD
    About Dr. Ageliki Vouyouka, MD

    Specialties
    • Vascular Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Greek, Italian and Spanish
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1326081548
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Missouri School of Medicine Hospitals and Clinics
    Residency
    • Mount Sinai Medical Center
    Internship
    • Saint Elizabeths Hospital
    Medical Education
    • University of Athens / College of Medicine / School of Health Science National &amp;amp; Kapodistrian|University of Athens / College of Medicine / School of Health Science National &amp;amp;amp; Kapodistrian
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mount Sinai Hospital
    • Mount Sinai Beth Israel
    • Mount Sinai Morningside
    • Mount Sinai Queens

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ageliki Vouyouka, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vouyouka is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Vouyouka has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Vouyouka has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Vouyouka has seen patients for Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis, Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Venous Insufficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vouyouka on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Vouyouka. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vouyouka.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vouyouka, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vouyouka appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

