Dr. Ageliki Vouyouka, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University of Athens / College of Medicine / School of Health Science National & Kapodistrian|University of Athens / College of Medicine / School of Health Science National &amp; Kapodistrian and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital, Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai Morningside and Mount Sinai Queens.
Mount Sinai Doctors Long Island300 Cadman Plz W Fl 17, Brooklyn, NY 11201 Directions
Mount Sinai Doctors Long Island City4604 31st Ave Ste B, Long Island City, NY 11103 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Vouyouka is amazing. She may be a bit direct for some but I need that in my doctor. She performed potentially life-saving surgery some years ago after presenting very clearly described options. Follow up has been great. I greatly respect her medical competence.
- Vascular Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English, Greek, Italian and Spanish
- Female
Education & Certifications
- University of Missouri School of Medicine Hospitals and Clinics
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
- Saint Elizabeths Hospital
- University of Athens / College of Medicine / School of Health Science National &amp; Kapodistrian|University of Athens / College of Medicine / School of Health Science National &amp;amp; Kapodistrian
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
- Mount Sinai Morningside
- Mount Sinai Queens
