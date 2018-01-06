Dr. Agha Haider, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haider is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Agha Haider, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Agha Haider, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Richmond, VA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Sind Med College University Of Karachi Karachi Pakistan|Sindh Medical College and is affiliated with Chippenham Hospital, Johnston-Willis Hospital, Parham Doctors' Hospital, Retreat Doctors' Hospital, TriCities Hospital and Henrico Doctors' Hospital.
Dr. Haider works at
Locations
-
1
Dominion Cardiovascular7129 Jahnke Rd, Richmond, VA 23225 Directions (804) 373-6143Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Dominion Cardiovascular Specialists LLC909 Hioaks Rd Ste E, Richmond, VA 23225 Directions (804) 373-6126
Hospital Affiliations
- Chippenham Hospital
- Johnston-Willis Hospital
- Parham Doctors' Hospital
- Retreat Doctors' Hospital
- TriCities Hospital
- Henrico Doctors' Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Haider?
Super doc
About Dr. Agha Haider, MD
- Cardiology
- 39 years of experience
- English, Arabic, Hindi and Persian
- 1033105408
Education & Certifications
- Brigham Hosp-Harvard Med Sch|Brigham Hospital-Harvard Medical School
- Caritas Carney Hospital|Carney Hospital|Mcp Hahnemann University
- Sind Med College University Of Karachi Karachi Pakistan|Sindh Medical College
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Haider has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Haider accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Haider has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Haider works at
Dr. Haider speaks Arabic, Hindi and Persian.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Haider. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haider.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Haider, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Haider appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.