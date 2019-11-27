Dr. Agha Khan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Agha Khan, MD
Overview
Dr. Agha Khan, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Pueblo, CO. They graduated from King Edward Medical College and is affiliated with Prowers Medical Center.
Dr. Khan works at
Locations
Agha Baber Khan MD PC1303 Fortino Blvd Ste A, Pueblo, CO 81008 Directions (719) 544-0052
Hospital Affiliations
- Prowers Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
Ratings & Reviews
I highly recommend this knowledgeable, kind, funny Doctor. He is blunt because he cares.
About Dr. Agha Khan, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1649336546
Education & Certifications
- La County and Usc Med Center
- Maricopa Med Center
- King Edward Medical College
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
