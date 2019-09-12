Dr. Sadeq Razvi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Razvi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sadeq Razvi, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Trenton, NJ. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TLEMCEN / INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Nosebleed and Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Razvi's Office Locations
- 1 2333 Whitehorse Mercerville Rd Ste 1, Trenton, NJ 08619 Directions (732) 409-0200
Hospital Affiliations
- Centrastate Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- QualCare
Dr. Razvi is perhaps the FIRST doctor who I am excited to write a review about. Ever. I'll try to keep this short and to the point. His bedside manner was top! Warm and welcoming, he made me feel like I mattered. Dr. Razvi listened to my concerns and let me speak which is super important as the patient. He didn't brush me off, yet knew exactly what my issue was immediately (voice strain). I love that he didn't want to prescribe any drugs because my issue was more a bad habit of overusing my vocal chords rather than a medical issue. He checked out my throat (going through my nose with that small snake like instrument) and knew exactly what to look for, but also made me feel comfortable during the procedure where I didn't freak out. There's so much more to write here but I think reviews should get to the point as quickly as possible. I honestly WISH every doctor was as cool, patient, knowledgeable and amazing as Dr. Razvi. P.S. Yes, waiting room is packed and had to wait about an hou
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 48 years of experience
- English, Hindi
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TLEMCEN / INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
