Overview of Dr. Aghaegbulam Uga, MD

Dr. Aghaegbulam Uga, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Mountain View Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Uga works at TEXAS TECH UNIVERSITY HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER in El Paso, TX with other offices in Las Cruces, NM. They frequently treat conditions like Insomnia, Drug and Alcohol Dependence and Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.