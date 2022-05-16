Dr. Paner has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Agne Paner, MD
Overview of Dr. Agne Paner, MD
Dr. Agne Paner, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Chicago, IL.
Dr. Paner works at
Dr. Paner's Office Locations
1
Rush University Medical Center7025 W Harrison St # 1010, Chicago, IL 60624 Directions (630) 724-8700
2
3
Rumc-division of Hematology & Oncology1725 W Harrison St Ste 809, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (312) 563-2443
Hospital Affiliations
- Rush Oak Park Hospital
- Rush University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Paner?
The doctor listened, took time to explain my medical test and provided options for future care and follow up overall I am very pleased with my decision to move to Rush for my future care
About Dr. Agne Paner, MD
- Hematology
- English, Lithuanian
- 1336303965
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Paner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Paner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Paner has seen patients for Myeloma, Anemia and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Paner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Paner speaks Lithuanian.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Paner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Paner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Paner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Paner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.