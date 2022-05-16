See All Hematologists in Chicago, IL
Dr. Agne Paner, MD

Hematology
4.5 (18)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Agne Paner, MD

Dr. Agne Paner, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Chicago, IL. 

Dr. Paner works at Consultants In Hematology in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Myeloma, Anemia and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Paner's Office Locations

    Rush University Medical Center
    7025 W Harrison St # 1010, Chicago, IL 60624 (630) 724-8700
    Rush University Medical Center
    7025 W Harrison St # 1010, Chicago, IL 60624 (630) 724-8700
    Rumc-division of Hematology & Oncology
    1725 W Harrison St Ste 809, Chicago, IL 60612 (312) 563-2443

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Rush Oak Park Hospital
  • Rush University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Myeloma
Anemia
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Myeloma
Anemia
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Burkitt's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Plasmapheresis Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin K Deficiency Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Agne Paner, MD

    Specialties
    • Hematology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Lithuanian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1336303965
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Paner has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Paner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Paner works at Consultants In Hematology in Chicago, IL. View the full address on Dr. Paner’s profile.

    Dr. Paner has seen patients for Myeloma, Anemia and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Paner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Paner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Paner.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Paner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Paner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

