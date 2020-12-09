Overview of Dr. Agnes David, MD

Dr. Agnes David, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Jacksonville Beach, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University of Florida and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center Beaches and Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville.



Dr. David works at NORTH FLORIDA SURGEONS in Jacksonville Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Appendectomy and Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.