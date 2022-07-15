Dr. Agnes Han, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Han is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Agnes Han, MD
Overview
Dr. Agnes Han, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Northside Hospital.
Locations
Gastroenterology North GA960 Johnson Ferry Rd Ste 515, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 252-7703
Northside Hospital1000 Johnson Ferry Rd, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 252-7703
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr Han for over 20 years. Yes you may have to wait. Some patients are sicker and need more time. When your very sick wouldn’t you want the Dr to take more time with you? Dr. Han is a very good diagnostician and one of the most intelligent and kind caring doctors I have ever known or worked with.
About Dr. Agnes Han, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Korean
- 1841268364
Education & Certifications
- CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
Dr. Han has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Han accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Han has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Esophagitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Han on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Han speaks Korean.
73 patients have reviewed Dr. Han. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Han.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Han, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Han appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.