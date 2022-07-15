Overview

Dr. Agnes Han, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Northside Hospital.



Dr. Han works at Gastroenterology North GA in Atlanta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Esophagitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.