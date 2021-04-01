Dr. Agnes Hill, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hill is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Agnes Hill, DDS
Dr. Agnes Hill, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Blaine, MN.
Metro Dentalcare Blaine Baltimore10904 Baltimore St NE Ste Ne, Blaine, MN 55449 Directions (763) 220-6955
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Careington International
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- DenteMax
- Federal Employee Program (FEP)
- Guardian
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Liberty Mutual Insurance Company
- Lincoln Financial Group
- Medica
- MetLife
- PreferredOne
- Premier Group Insurance
- Principal Financial Group
- Security Health Plan (SHP)
- UniCare
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
- Zenith Administrators Inc
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I would definitely recommend this dentist. Bedside manners was great and my hygienist did a great job in my teeth. I’m satisfied with customer service as well.
- Dentistry
- English
- 1225193691
Dr. Hill accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Hill using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Hill has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
292 patients have reviewed Dr. Hill. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hill.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hill, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hill appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.