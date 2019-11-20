Dr. Agnes Hurtuk, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hurtuk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Agnes Hurtuk, MD
Overview of Dr. Agnes Hurtuk, MD
Dr. Agnes Hurtuk, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Orland Park, IL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Loyola University Medical Center.
Dr. Hurtuk's Office Locations
Palos Health/Loyola Medicine Campus15300 West Ave, Orland Park, IL 60462 Directions (708) 216-9183
Loyola Outpatient Center2160 S 1st Ave Fl 4, Maywood, IL 60153 Directions (708) 216-9183
Presence Resurrection Medical Center7447 W Talcott Ave Ste 507, Chicago, IL 60631 Directions (773) 427-8114Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Loyola University Medical Center
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
Dr. Hurtuk is an amazing doctor. She listens to and acknowledge the feelings of her patients. Her ENT group is amazing. Her nurse was very caring, had great listening skills and most of all very helpful. I am so glad I finally have an amazing ENT doctor with an amazing ENT nurse and the staff.
About Dr. Agnes Hurtuk, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 17 years of experience
- English, Afrikaans and Polish
Education & Certifications
- The Ohio State University Medical Center
- The Ohio State University Medical Center
- Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine
