See All Otolaryngologists in Orland Park, IL
Dr. Agnes Hurtuk, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Agnes Hurtuk, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4.8 (16)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Agnes Hurtuk, MD

Dr. Agnes Hurtuk, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Orland Park, IL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Loyola University Medical Center.

Dr. Hurtuk works at Loyola Outpatient Center in Orland Park, IL with other offices in Maywood, IL and Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Postnasal Drip, Vertigo and Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Hurtuk's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Palos Health/Loyola Medicine Campus
    15300 West Ave, Orland Park, IL 60462 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (708) 216-9183
  2. 2
    Loyola Outpatient Center
    2160 S 1st Ave Fl 4, Maywood, IL 60153 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (708) 216-9183
  3. 3
    Presence Resurrection Medical Center
    7447 W Talcott Ave Ste 507, Chicago, IL 60631 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (773) 427-8114
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Loyola University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Postnasal Drip
Vertigo
Earwax Buildup
Postnasal Drip
Vertigo
Earwax Buildup

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Ear Infection Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Infections Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Due to Noise Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Leukoplakia Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Loss of Taste Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cyst Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat TMJ
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Hurtuk?

    Nov 20, 2019
    Dr. Hurtuk is an amazing doctor. She listens to and acknowledge the feelings of her patients. Her ENT group is amazing. Her nurse was very caring, had great listening skills and most of all very helpful. I am so glad I finally have an amazing ENT doctor with an amazing ENT nurse and the staff.
    — Nov 20, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Agnes Hurtuk, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Agnes Hurtuk, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Hurtuk to family and friends

    Dr. Hurtuk's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Hurtuk

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Agnes Hurtuk, MD.

    About Dr. Agnes Hurtuk, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Afrikaans and Polish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1881806511
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • The Ohio State University Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • The Ohio State University Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Agnes Hurtuk, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hurtuk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hurtuk has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hurtuk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hurtuk has seen patients for Postnasal Drip, Vertigo and Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hurtuk on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Hurtuk. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hurtuk.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hurtuk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hurtuk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Agnes Hurtuk, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.