Overview of Dr. Agnes Kinra, MD

Dr. Agnes Kinra, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Medical City Mckinney and Medical City Plano.



Dr. Kinra works at Agnes Kinra, MD, PA in Plano, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.