Dr. Kintanar has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Agnes Kintanar, MD
Dr. Agnes Kintanar, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in San Bernardino, CA. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from Matias H Aznar Memorial College Of Medicine, Inc, Southwestern University.
Mill Medical Clinic, Inc.1292 W Mill St, San Bernardino, CA 92410 Directions (909) 253-0841
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
About Dr. Agnes Kintanar, MD
- Geriatric Medicine
- 48 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Matias H Aznar Memorial College Of Medicine, Inc, Southwestern University
Dr. Kintanar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kintanar speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Kintanar. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kintanar.
